Mihalik described as proud dad at funeral attended by cops, guards & gangsters
Pete Mihalik was laid to rest in Cape Town yesterday. He died two weeks ago after he was shot dead outside his children's school.
CAPE TOWN - Murdered advocate Pete Mihalik has been described as a proud father and a generous man.
His son was hurt during the incident, while his daughter managed to flee the car when a shooter on foot opened fire.
Three men have been arrested.
Family, friends, associates and clients attended the heavily-guarded funeral of the prominent defence attorney at St Mary’s Cathedral yesterday.
Police were stationed at the church, along with private security guards, many of whom were inside the church keeping a close eye on those inside.
Heave police presence (and private security around the corner) outside the church where the funeral of #PeteMihalik is taking place. Media not allowed to do any recordings inside, so no pictures or videos. MM pic.twitter.com/MIWqJb6r8T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2018
Gang boss, Ralph Stanfield attended the funeral and was one of the pallbearers.
Colin Booysen, who was one of Mihalik’s clients, was also there with his own protection in tow.
Cassidy Mihalik paid a moving tribute to her father, saying he was a generous man.
Mihalik’s colleague Ross McKernan was in tears as he described him as a man who was proud of his two children and always spoke of them.
(Steppes put the church now) His daughter Cassidy has paid tribute to her dad: “Despite his selfish & arrogant facade, he was one of the most generous people I knew.” MM pic.twitter.com/dRiWKRcAAr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2018
The coffin being carried out of the church. MM pic.twitter.com/62APiZH1Ua— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2018
