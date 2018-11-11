Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1 to go top of Premier League

Weather service issues heatwave warnings for Gauteng this week
Local
Earlier, Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Everton.
MANCHESTER - Manchester City opened up a 12-point gap on Manchester United just 12 games into the Premier League season and returned to the top of the table with a convincing 3-1 win in Sunday's derby at the Etihad.
Early goals in each half from David Silva and Sergio Aguero put City in command and Ilkay Gundogan condemned United to a fourth league defeat of the season after Anthony Martial's penalty had given the visitors hope.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.