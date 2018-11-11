Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1 to go top of Premier League

Earlier, Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Everton.

MANCHESTER - Manchester City opened up a 12-point gap on Manchester United just 12 games into the Premier League season and returned to the top of the table with a convincing 3-1 win in Sunday's derby at the Etihad.

Early goals in each half from David Silva and Sergio Aguero put City in command and Ilkay Gundogan condemned United to a fourth league defeat of the season after Anthony Martial's penalty had given the visitors hope.