Maimane wants access to secret contract between Ramaphosa’s son & Bosasa
Earlier this week, the president told Parliament that he believes a R500,000 payment made to his son by Bosasa was above aboard.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has requested access to the secret contract between President Cyril Ramaphosa's son and controversial facilities management company, Bosasa.
Maimane says an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) has been sent to the Presidency and Bosasa to gain access to the contract for services allegedly rendered for the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa.
“I have today submitted two separate applications in terms of the PAIA – one to the Presidency and one to the African Global Group, formerly Bosasa – to gain access to the contract for services rendered by the President’s son to Bosasa.” - @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/HOm9dnykXv— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 11, 2018
Ramaphosa explained that his son had a financial consultancy that does work for a number of companies, including Bosasa.
“And this payment I can assure you, Mr Maimane, that I asked him at close range whether this was money that was obtained illegally, unlawfully and he said that this was a service that was provided. To this end, he actually showed me a contract.”
The DA's Graham Charters says there seems to be contradicting statements on the matter.
“To establish whether there is a contract, to begin with and whether this contract is above board to ensure that the president’s son is not getting kickbacks from companies that have already been embroiled in scandal.”
