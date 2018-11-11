M1 reopened after overnight paint spillage clean-up

The Johannesburg Metro Police say oil paint fell off a trailer in the early hours of the morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The M1 highway in Braamfontein has been reopened after a paint spillage resulted in the road being closed for over nine hours.

The city's roads agency worked through the night to clean the road.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says motorists were being directed off Empire Road and back onto the highway while emergency staff removed paint, which spilt over a surface of about 300m, covering two lanes.