India beat West Indies on final ball to sweep T20 series

CHENNAI/INDIA - Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 92 as India beat West Indies by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday to sweep the three-match Twenty20 International series.

Chasing 181, the hosts rode on a 130-run stand between Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who hit 58, to achieve their target on the last ball of the match.

Pant was out in the 19th over and Dhawan lost his wicket on the penultimate ball of the match, but Manish Pandey hit the winning run to deny West Indies any chance of a consolation victory. A tie would have taken the match into a super over.

The result caps off a complete domination by India, who had won the Tests 2-0 and then the one-day international series 3-1 against the visiting West Indians.