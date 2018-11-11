If Zuma approaches Supreme Court of Appeal, he must pay for it himself, says DA

The DA's James Selfe says under the circumstances, the party thinks it’s entirely appropriate that the court handed down a punitive and personal cost order.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says if former President Jacob Zuma chooses to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly on the High Court’s decision to dismiss his application for leave to appeal a personal costs order, that he does so at his own expense.

The High Court in Pretoria on Friday dismissed Zuma's application for leave to appeal a personal cost order in his attempt to review former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture remedial action.

The DA and Economic Freedom Fighters approached the High Court to have Zuma personally pay the legal fees he has incurred since 2005 fighting criminal and civil matters.

