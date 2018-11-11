'I'm uncaptured' & other key quotes from Gordhan on Guptas & State Capture
JOHANNESBURG - This coming week, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan will appear at the state capture inquiry to give his side of the story and tell the country what he knows.
Gordhan has been very outspoken about state capture, often castigating those involved in it and calling for action to be taken against them.
Here are a few things he has said in the past about the Guptas and state capture.
I'VE NOT BEEN CAPTURED BY GUPTAS
In response to a question in Parliament from the Economic Freedom Fighters in 2016, Gordhan said treasury serves only the people of South Africa.
‘GUPTA FAMILY’ WENT TOO FAR
Shortly after being axed by then President Jacob Zuma in 2016, Gordhan strongly criticised the Gupta family and their media network for orchestrating a campaign to malign himself, his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas and democratic institution in South Africa.
Gordhan was speaking at the Treasury offices in Pretoria where he and Jonas said goodbye to staff.
THE SOONER GUPTAS LEAVE SA, THE BETTER IT WILL BE
Gordhan said that South Africans must stand united in the fight against state capture and the sooner the Gupta family get out of South Africa, the better it will be for the country.
He was speaking during the Congress of Business and Economics Recognition Awards in Johannesburg in November 2017.
FIRMS IMPLICATED IN STATE CAPTURE MUST RETURN MONEY THAT'S DUE TO ESKOM
In July 2018, Gordhan said that companies like Trillian and others must know that the game is up and they should confess their sins and pay Eskom back what is due.
He was responding to the power utility's annual financial results released on Monday, which showed R2.3 billion loss over the past financial year, compared to R900 million profit the previous period.
KPMG LEADERS WERE WILLING PARTNERS IN STATE CAPTURE
In July 2017, Gordhan said that the leaders of KPMG in the country need to understand that they have played a major role as willing partners in state capture.
At the time, the auditing firm was heavily criticised after it withdrew its findings and recommendations from the controversial Sars report into the intelligence unit and admitted to mistakes made when working for Gupta-linked companies.
The firm lost multiple clients, with then-Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba calling on government and its entities to review work done by KPMG to ensure that audits haven’t been compromised.
