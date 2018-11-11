Nkosi-Malobane: 'Attack on law enforcement officers is an attack on state'

An Ekurhuleni officer was shot in the foot and taken to hospital, while her husband was shot dead on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned an attack on a traffic officer and her husband in Ekurhuleni.

It's understood the crime took place at their Springs home on Friday.

Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwana says the MMC’s view is that an attack law enforcement officers is an attack on the state and that what is disturbing is that this happened a couple of weeks after Gauteng hosted the remembrance ceremony for officers who have died in the line of duty.