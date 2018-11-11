Gordhan claims no evidence received from PP on wrong-doing in Ivan Pillay matter

The minister denies allegations that he did not respond to Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's request for more information to assist her office with the investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has reacted to the Public Protector's probe into his decision to approve former deputy South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement eight years ago.

Mkhwebane has subpoenaed the minister to explain the details around the approval of Pillay’s early retirement in 2010, claiming it was dishonest and improper.

Gordhan's lawyers say he will appear before the public protector this week, despite the suggestion by Mkhwebane that the minister tried to stall a meeting regarding the invitation this year.

In a statement, Gordhan claims he asked Mkhwebane in February for proof that he acted dishonestly and improper when he approved Pillay’s early retirement.

Gordhan claims he has not yet received any evidence from the advocate proving any wrong-doing.

The minister’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji says, however, it is all based on a case which was already concluded by the Hawks back in 2016.

“It is not a provisional withdrawal of charges, it is a withdrawal of charges. So, he doesn’t face any of them from the NPA, so it’s a concluded matter.”

Gordhan has agreed to meet Mkhwebane this week.