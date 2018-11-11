Gordhan claims no evidence received from PP on wrong-doing in Ivan Pillay matter
The minister denies allegations that he did not respond to Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's request for more information to assist her office with the investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has reacted to the Public Protector's probe into his decision to approve former deputy South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement eight years ago.
The minister denies allegations that he did not respond to Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's request for more information to assist her office with the investigation.
Mkhwebane has subpoenaed the minister to explain the details around the approval of Pillay’s early retirement in 2010, claiming it was dishonest and improper.
Gordhan's lawyers say he will appear before the public protector this week, despite the suggestion by Mkhwebane that the minister tried to stall a meeting regarding the invitation this year.
In a statement, Gordhan claims he asked Mkhwebane in February for proof that he acted dishonestly and improper when he approved Pillay’s early retirement.
Gordhan claims he has not yet received any evidence from the advocate proving any wrong-doing.
The minister’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji says, however, it is all based on a case which was already concluded by the Hawks back in 2016.
“It is not a provisional withdrawal of charges, it is a withdrawal of charges. So, he doesn’t face any of them from the NPA, so it’s a concluded matter.”
Gordhan has agreed to meet Mkhwebane this week.
Popular in Local
-
Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incident
-
Report: SACP official demanded R3m bribe from VBS to keep mum on Gupta links
-
SACP denies receiving R3m from VBS Bank to keep silent on Gupta links
-
If Zuma approaches Supreme Court of Appeal, he must pay for it himself, says DA
-
'I'm uncaptured' & other key quotes from Gordhan on Guptas & State Capture
-
Woman arrested in Thohoyandou for killing boyfriend during 'drinking spree'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.