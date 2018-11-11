Garden Route fires largely contained

The wildfire has burnt tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation since it first started burning along the Garden Route.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighting efforts in the Southern Cape are continuing for nearly a third week.

The wildfire has burnt tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation since it first started burning along the Garden Route. Officials say this is the biggest area a fire has burnt through in the Western Cape in recent years.

At least 19 homes and several structures have burnt down leaving about 170 people homeless.

Garden Route District Municipality's Herman Pieters says the fire is still burning in various parts in Riversdale, Waboomskraal, and Soetkraal.

“In the Waboomskraal area, the firebreaks that were created with bulldozers yesterday [Saturday] assisted the firefighters to contain the fire above the top contour line. Thick mist cooled the area during the night [and] mop-up operations will continue for the duration of the day.”

