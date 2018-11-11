Cyclist dies after falling from bike at Joburg mountain bike challenge

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Cyclist dies after falling from bike at Joburg mountain bike challenge

Race organizers have confirmed Neil van Vuuren took part in the 55-kilometre route which started at the Riversands Commercial Park in Fourways on Sunday morning.

Neil van Vuuren took part in the 55 kilometre route which started at the Riversands Commercial Park in Fourways on Sunday 11 November 2018. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
Neil van Vuuren took part in the 55 kilometre route which started at the Riversands Commercial Park in Fourways on Sunday 11 November 2018. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A cyclist who took part in the Telkom 947 Mountain Bike Challenge has died.

Race organizers have confirmed Neil van Vuuren took part in the 55-kilometre route which started at the Riversands Commercial Park in Fourways on Sunday morning.

But 15 kilometres to the finish line, the 35-year-old collapsed on his bike.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Van Vuuren but he was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital in the afternoon.

Chief medical officer Efraim Krameo said: “He had cycled 40 kilometres of the 55-kilometre challenge and at that point, he fell off his bike… The response to his falling was very quick, he was resuscitated by Netcare 911 paramedics and unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA