Cyclist dies after falling from bike at Joburg mountain bike challenge

JOHANNESBURG - A cyclist who took part in the Telkom 947 Mountain Bike Challenge has died.

Race organizers have confirmed Neil van Vuuren took part in the 55-kilometre route which started at the Riversands Commercial Park in Fourways on Sunday morning.

But 15 kilometres to the finish line, the 35-year-old collapsed on his bike.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Van Vuuren but he was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital in the afternoon.

Chief medical officer Efraim Krameo said: “He had cycled 40 kilometres of the 55-kilometre challenge and at that point, he fell off his bike… The response to his falling was very quick, he was resuscitated by Netcare 911 paramedics and unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.”