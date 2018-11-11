WC health dept: Correct procedures followed in disciplinary action against staff

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

WC health dept: Correct procedures followed in disciplinary action against staff

Parliament's Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings heard from Nehawu earlier this week about alleged irregularities at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

FILE: Khayelitsha Hospital. Picture: EWN
FILE: Khayelitsha Hospital. Picture: EWN
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health department says it has followed the correct procedures when taking disciplinary action against staff members at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

Parliament's Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings heard from Nehawu earlier this week about alleged irregularities at the facility. The irregularities range from unfair dismissals to fraud, victimisation of staff and the freezing of posts.

The department says it didn't attend the meeting because it was advised by its lawyers not to attend as the committee was acting outside of its powers.

The department's Mark van der Heever says there were 26 disciplinary processes from January to September this year against staff members.

“These were initiated because they range from staff being absent without reason, poor performance, as well as a refusal to carry out the necessary instructions. All these processes adhere to the labour relations processes,
hich allows for fair process and an appeal.

Van der Heever adds there are no "frozen posts".

“Every vacancy is critically reviewed as it has always been the case with the department to ensure governance. Those critical posts have been filled which have contributed to service delivery being rendered at the hospital.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA