WC health dept: Correct procedures followed in disciplinary action against staff

Parliament's Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings heard from Nehawu earlier this week about alleged irregularities at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health department says it has followed the correct procedures when taking disciplinary action against staff members at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

Parliament's Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings heard from Nehawu earlier this week about alleged irregularities at the facility. The irregularities range from unfair dismissals to fraud, victimisation of staff and the freezing of posts.

The department says it didn't attend the meeting because it was advised by its lawyers not to attend as the committee was acting outside of its powers.

The department's Mark van der Heever says there were 26 disciplinary processes from January to September this year against staff members.

“These were initiated because they range from staff being absent without reason, poor performance, as well as a refusal to carry out the necessary instructions. All these processes adhere to the labour relations processes,

hich allows for fair process and an appeal.

Van der Heever adds there are no "frozen posts".

“Every vacancy is critically reviewed as it has always been the case with the department to ensure governance. Those critical posts have been filled which have contributed to service delivery being rendered at the hospital.”