British opposition spokesperson says Labour won't vote for 'blind Brexit'

LONDON - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will not vote in parliament for a bad Brexit deal or a “blind Brexit”, Labour’s defence spokesperson Nia Griffith said on Sunday.

Asked about recent comments from opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn saying that Brexit could not be stopped, Griffith said: “We’ve said very clearly that we do not want a situation of no deal, we’ve also said very clearly that we cannot be voting for a bad deal or a blind Brexit.”