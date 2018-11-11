At least 61 killed in clashes in Yemen's Hodeida

Medics in the Red Sea city reported 43 Huthi rebels and nine loyalists killed in clashes over the past 24 hours.

HODEIDA - At least 61 combatants have been killed in clashes in Yemen's flashpoint Hodeida, medics and a military source said Sunday, and dozens of wounded were taken to hospitals outside the city.

Medics in the Red Sea city reported 43 Huthi rebels and nine loyalists killed in clashes over the past 24 hours. Another nine loyalist fighters were reported killed by medics at a hospital in government-held Mokha, south of Hodeida. A government military source confirmed the toll.

Dozens of wounded rebels were transferred to hospitals in the provinces of Sanaa and Ibb, further inland, a source at the Hodeida military hospital said.