Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $10 billion in first hour

WC health dept: Correct procedures followed in disciplinary action against staffLocal
If Zuma approaches Supreme Court of Appeal, he must pay for it himself, says DALocal
Mihalik described as proud dad at funeral attended by cops, guards & gangstersLocal
At least 61 killed in clashes in Yemen's HodeidaWorld
Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incidentPolitics
WC health dept: Correct procedures followed in disciplinary action against staffLocal
If Zuma approaches Supreme Court of Appeal, he must pay for it himself, says DALocal
Mihalik described as proud dad at funeral attended by cops, guards & gangstersLocal
Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incidentPolitics
Sanef condemns Tito Mboweni’s ‘threats of war’ against editorsLocal
KZN man arrested for murder, sexual assault of stepdaughter (2)Local
Moreeng: Proteas women must back their prepSport
Springboks snatch dramatic late victory over FranceSport
Huddersfield and West Ham battle to lively 1-1 drawSport
Sundowns & Pirates play out to heated stalemateSport
Oosthuizen hot on heels of Nedbank leader GarciaSport
Vettel smashes Interlagos lap recordSport
Lotto results: Saturday 10 November 2018
Cindy Crawford wants to teach people how to grieveLifestyle
Kendall Jenner given five-year restraining order against alleged stalkerLifestyle
Martin Sheen safe despite wildfiresLifestyle
[LISTEN] Legendary Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu turns 83Lifestyle
Tips on staying safe while swimming this summerLifestyle
SA legends Mahotella Queens, Shwi Nom'tekhala in #FillUpMosesMabhida line-upLifestyle
Powerball results: 9 November 2018Lifestyle
SA ‘selfie’ movie explores apartheid’s legacyLifestyle
‘Fantastic Beasts’ casts its spell over ParisLifestyle
Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incidentPolitics
AfriForum: Malema given notice of asset seizures to settle legal feesPolitics
Msimanga ‘positive’ DA will do well in Gauteng during 2019 pollsPolitics
Mahumapelo denies being part of alleged secret meeting to oust RamaphosaLocal
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'Politics
Turn to internal party structures, not courts - ANC appeals to membersPolitics
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
[OPINION] Hang in there SAAOpinion
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of DonaldOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA investigates sterilising mosquitoes in anti-malaria driveOpinion
[OPINION] Can the centre hold, or will South Africa get its own Bolsonaro?Opinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
#RWC10: Where were you?
British Airways prepares to meet EU ownership rules in case of no deal BrexitWorld
#RandReport: Rand slips on hawkish FedBusiness
Sasol to reverse provision over tax disputeBusiness
Discovery to raise R1.8bn in new share issueBusiness
Gold Fields third-quarter production fallsBusiness
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearingLocal
Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $10 billion in first hour
Singles’ Day is the world’s biggest online sales event and last year netted Alibaba 168 billion yuan ($24.15 billion) in total sales.
SHANGHAI - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd settled roughly 69 billion yuan ($9.92 billion) in the first hour of its annual Singles’ Day on Sunday, up roughly 21% from last year’s early haul of 57 billion yuan.
Singles’ Day is the world’s biggest online sales event and last year netted Alibaba 168 billion yuan ($24.15 billion) in total sales.
A disproportionately large number of sales are recorded in the first minutes of the 24-hour spending spree, when transactions are recorded for items that have been put on hold.
Alibaba kicks off the annual event with a gala, which this year featured US singer Mariah Carey, a Japanese Beyonce impersonator and a shoe-shopping-themed Cirque du Soleil performance.
It’s expected to be the company’s final November sale event with founder and chairman Jack Ma at the helm. Current chief executive Daniel Zhang will take over as chairman next year, the company said in September.
While sales growth remains steady, Alibaba’s stock has dropped 16% this year amid economic uncertainties linked to brewing trade tensions between China and the United States.
Earlier this month, Alibaba revised down its full-year revenue forecast, sending a chill through investors, as it said sales of big-ticket items would be impacted. To compensate, the company will take in less income from its platforms in the near term in order to retain brands and new buyers, it said.
This year, Alibaba said there were around 180,000 brands participating in Singles’ Day, and as of 10am on Sunday sales were close to $20 billion.
