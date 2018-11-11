Popular Topics
Go

2 men arrested for possession of drugs in Mitchells Plain

The police say there have been some notable successes in efforts to fight drug abuse and gangsterism on the Cape Flats.

The police Provincial Reaction Team in the Western Cape has conducted search operations focused in Mitchells Plain this weekend and arrested two men for possession of drugs. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The police Provincial Reaction Team has conducted search operations focused in Mitchells Plain this weekend in efforts to end the scourge of gang violence together with the newly launched anti-gang unit.

The police say there have been some notable successes in efforts to fight drug abuse and gangsterism on the Cape Flats.

Based on information from members of the public, the police were able to arrest a 40-year-old man in possession of dagga, mandrax and 51 rounds of ammunition.

In the same operation on Saturday night, another 38-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of an assortment of drugs comprising woonga and tik.

The police's Andre Trout said: “A total cash amount of R10 000, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking was also confiscated. A Toyota Hilux LDV stolen in Nyanga earlier this month was also recovered and seized.”

Both suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

