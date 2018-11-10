Turn to internal party structures, not courts - ANC appeals to members
The ANC says it’s vindicated by the South Gauteng High Court judgement because the matter did not belong in court.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has appealed to its members to use internal structures if they are aggrieved by issues within the party.
Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court struck off the roll a court case by disgruntled North West members including former premier Supra Mahumapelo.
The group approached the court asking to declare the national executive committee decision to disband the provincial leadership as invalid and irrational.
The party says while it respects their member's rights to approach the courts, they must not abuse the system.
The ANC says it’s vindicated by the judgement because the matter did not belong in court.
“The tendency by members to take the ANC to court is completely against the principles that all members must serve at the behest of the movement. We appeal to these members to abandon the legal route.
Mahumapelo says the fight is not over and wants the party’s National General Council to look into the matter.
Mabe says the party will continue to defend its processes and decisions as they are sufficient enough to facilitate resolutions to whatever challenges members may have.
Mabe wouldn’t confirm or deny if Mahumpelo will face disciplinary action.
Popular in Politics
-
DA: Zuma costs order must serve as lesson against abusing state coffers
-
DA welcomes High Court rejection of Zuma's personal costs order appeal
-
Mahumapelo vows to take fight against ANC NEC to general council
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?
-
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs order
-
City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against Msimanga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.