Turn to internal party structures, not courts - ANC appeals to members

The ANC says it’s vindicated by the South Gauteng High Court judgement because the matter did not belong in court.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has appealed to its members to use internal structures if they are aggrieved by issues within the party.

Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court struck off the roll a court case by disgruntled North West members including former premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The group approached the court asking to declare the national executive committee decision to disband the provincial leadership as invalid and irrational.

The party says while it respects their member's rights to approach the courts, they must not abuse the system.

“The tendency by members to take the ANC to court is completely against the principles that all members must serve at the behest of the movement. We appeal to these members to abandon the legal route.

Mahumapelo says the fight is not over and wants the party’s National General Council to look into the matter.

Mabe says the party will continue to defend its processes and decisions as they are sufficient enough to facilitate resolutions to whatever challenges members may have.

Mabe wouldn’t confirm or deny if Mahumpelo will face disciplinary action.