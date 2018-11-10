Sundowns & Pirates play out to heated stalemate

The result sees Pirates remain top of the table with 23 points from 13 games.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates played out to 0-0 draw at Loftus on Saturday afternoon with opportunities few and far between for both sides.

What the game lacked in goalmouth action, it made up for on and off the field antics with players from both sides holding nothing back in their tackles, especially in the first half.

Tensions eventually boiled over ten minutes before the break with a spectator forcing their way into the Pirates technical area, which led to both benches clearing and getting a touchline scuffle.

Despite nine minutes added in the first half, neither side could break the deadlock before the break.

Sundowns had the first chance of the second half with Phakamani Mahlambi forcing a good save from Siyabonga Mpontshane, having drifted past two Bucs players before firing his low shot.

Pirates responded well to that wasted chance with Augustine Mulenga coming close to breaking the deadlock with a long-range strike that was gathered by Onyango.

The Brazilians could have grabbed the winner ten minutes from the time following a mistake at the back by Pirates but Thapelo Morena wasted the chance with Mpontshane stranded outside the six-yard box.

The result sees Pirates remain top of the table with 23 points from 13 games, while Sundowns are five points adrift but have three games in hand on the Bucs.