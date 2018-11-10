Sanef condemns Tito Mboweni’s ‘threats of war’ against editors

The minister posted a range of tweets reprimanding the media.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has strongly condemned Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s social media posts threatening war against editors.

In one tweet, the minister says that wars start in different ways naming media as the latest catalyst, and if needs be, he will be forced into war against the media.

Wars start in different ways. Spears and shields, gun powder, bullets, and now through media: printed and electronic ( eg trade wars by a super power President ), and then Social media!! Well, the SA Editors must be Editors!! If needs be, we will be forced into the fight, WAR! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 8, 2018

The problem is that there will be COLLATERAL DAMAGE!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 8, 2018

The time to be gentle is OVER. The line has been drawn on the sand! This far and no further. Ma ku lwiwe maqawe!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 8, 2018

Sanef’s Mary Papayya says the comments are unacceptable as Mboweni has taken an oath of office to protect and uphold the Constitution that guarantees media freedom.

“We find these kinds of statements very worrying and we believe that the minister has every right to engage with different media houses if he feels aggrieved by what they have written.”