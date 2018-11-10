Sadtu shocked at Nozipho Mthembu's forced resignation from Rustenburg Girls'
Sadtu's Jonavon Rustin says they're dismayed by the reports of alleged racism.
CAPE TOWN - Teachers union Sadtu has expressed shock after a Rustenburg Girls' Junior School alumni and teacher was coerced to resign from her job at the school.
Nozipho Mthembu went public about the resignation alleging that she was racially discriminated against.
Mthembu took the school to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) demanding compensation following consistent unpleasant treatment.
The 26-year-old teacher claims the school principal gave her an ultimatum to resign or face disciplinary action that would ruin her reputation.
Mthembu was told by the school that parents had questioned her capabilities and what she was teaching their children.
“We are deeply disturbed that Nozipho has been treated unfairly with regards to her employment at the school. In this day and age, it is completely unacceptable because the country has such progressive laws.”
