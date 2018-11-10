SA tweeps flood Mboweni with questions, comments on economy for upcoming Q&A

Minister Tito Mboweni called on the public to tweet him their questions on the local economy, which he will be answering at 11am on Monday, 12 November.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans on Twitter have flooded the country's tweeting Minister of Finance with questions and suggestions ahead of his proposed question and answer session on Monday.

Minister Tito Mboweni called on the public to tweet him their questions on the local economy, which he will be answering at 11am on Monday, 12 November.

We will do a live Twitter Q and A session on Monday at 11.00. Be ready with your questions. Topic: the SA Economy. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 8, 2018

The responses have been coming in ever since.

Minister. To solve most of the problems..decriminalise ALL Cannabis. Turn it into an industry. Lesotho are doing it and we will once again be late to the party. 😕 — Post-truth politics will kill us all 👥 (@populistmorons) November 9, 2018

Some ideas: 1) Follow the “product jungle” approach of Ricardo Hausmann et al. Create new firms in product and service spaces adjacent to existing know-how.

2) Minimise local by laws and planning red tap that criminalises survival businesses and low level entrepreneurs... — Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) November 9, 2018

3) invest in “productive places” in townships - not malls, but “main road” type environments with good social and civic infrastructure. High foot fall, good safety measures and diverse land uses & tenantinf options for local businesses

4) move beyond business plan writing in... — Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) November 9, 2018

I would love to ask it here Minister so you prepare for it plz..but you can give your answer on monday.

Do you think building Malls and shopping centers in our township doing favour for our mother's businesses or it destroyed their will of entreprenearship? — Biza Biza (@BizaBiza7) November 8, 2018

Why those type of investments dont have time frame(they dont expire). I believe at some point those malls should belong to the communities. Maybe after 20 or 25 years they should be runned by society with trainning provided. Your view on that. — Biza Biza (@BizaBiza7) November 9, 2018

Just two suggestions from me minister.

1. Get the banks to stop advertising debts (loans), they can still give them if you go to them just like tobacco products. 2) And add financial education in the schooling system. Everyone must know that debts are bad. — LAST of the dying BREED (@MJ_NgwenyaSA) November 9, 2018

Why is the SA government investing in stranded assets e.g. New coal IPP through DBSA'; Grand Inga etc @AfricaCRP @ZER0_missions — Gillian Hamilton (@joburggill) November 9, 2018

South African Economy its not fine,you said people should pay for ETolls,what about the increase of petrol,food,tax and other things ? It does not help a poor person out there because even the SME's are unable to access funds for their businesses,people are stucked in between. — YouTube/Facebook/IG 🎥🎬📹: YenzaVuka Production (@Clemy_Media) November 8, 2018

Why the endless attack on businesses with ambiguous red tape and regulations, what are you doing to eliminate these hinder acne to small businesses — BendOr Street (@BendorMoses) November 8, 2018

Scrap etolls, half the price of fuel, decrease VAT back to 14%, decrease Tax and STOP misusing our public funds! Charge and prosecute those who are stealing from the poor. — Ke Moroka (@hazel_mphahlele) November 9, 2018

Mining and beneficiation has potential to build the country’s economy. We need a mineral trading platform that will advance industrialization. Classical trade theories can’t explain homogenous goods so we do not really understand the complexities of the current trading structure. — Tshepiso Kadiaka (@KadiakaTshepiso) November 9, 2018

In case I don't make it to the QnA-

Why hasn't The SAn government developed their own taxi manufacturer seeing that we are the biggest consumer of those? — ⚡african.IDOL✨ (@toolseason) November 9, 2018

Monetary Policies that foster Economic growth, can we expect that these will be pro-development as compared to furthering the WMC narrative? #HelpThePoorMan — Tebatso Mamorobela (@tysontysonZA) November 9, 2018

can every1 who's above 55 years old and working for government (SOE) get early retirement to give youth job opportunities. — 👑#RememberingLegends👑💧 🇿🇦 (@SizweBebe) November 9, 2018