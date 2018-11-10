SA ‘selfie’ movie explores apartheid’s legacy

'High Fantasy' follows a group of racially diverse friends who mysteriously swap bodies on a camping trip - an experience that will change their perspective on life.

JOHANNESBURG - 'High Fantasy', a locally produced feature film, centres on the saying; 'you can never quite understand anyone’s experiences until you walk a mile in their shoes'.

Taken in a selfie format, the movie explores the residual legacy of apartheid by tackling themes such as Fees Must Fall, the land issue, white privilege and patriarchy.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, one of the movie's stars, Qondiswa James says the movie stretched them creatively. She says they did not only act in the film, but they were involved in the production of it.

James says when making the movie they tried to resist to over-centralize one-character which was an attempt to show that everyone’s narrative should be told.

South Africa’s politics are complex, and many are still left scarred from days prior to democracy. Nonetheless, James says the movie has created an impulse, but ultimately, they are calling for solidarity among all races by creating a film where others can see themselves in each of the characters.

The actress says a person cannot claim to understand being black nor white if they have not experienced being a certain race, however. she says they wanted to explore if walking a mile – in this case, in someone’s body - would change anything?

The film has been screened internationally and James has lauded how it was received; “The reception is good and challenging in the right ways,” she said.

South Africans will get to see this body of work at selected cinemas in Johannesburg and Cape Town next weekend.