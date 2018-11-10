SA legends Mahotella Queens, Shwi Nom'tekhala in #FillUpMosesMabhida line-up
The concert is part of Nyovest's conquest to be the first solo local artist to fill up South Africa's major venues and stadiums, which began with the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg a couple of years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - South African music legends Mahotella Queens and Shwi Nom'tekhala have been announced as part of the line-up for Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpMosesMabhida concert in December in Durban.
Mahotella Queens have entertained people around the world for decades as a trio and back up singers for the late Mahlathini, while Shwi Nom'tekhala emerged as a Maskandi heavyweight duo with the song 'Ngafa' in the early 2000s.
The concert takes place on 1st December.
PLEASE RT THE FULL LINE UP FOR #FillUpMosesMabhida . GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AT COMPUTICKET!!! DURBAN #ItsOurChance pic.twitter.com/k1jxB0aOGO— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 9, 2018
