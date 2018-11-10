RTMC warns public not to do #MalwedheChallenge while driving
Videos have been making the rounds on social media with people posting themselves dancing to the song by pretending to be fainting in classrooms, some even while driving.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are in a frenzy doing the #MalwedheChallenge taken from a song by a Limpopo-based musician King Monada.
Videos have been making the rounds on social media with people posting themselves dancing to the song by pretending to be fainting in classrooms, some even while driving.
Now, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has issued a warning asking people not to do the challenge while driving as it poses risks to road users.
Well we did end up meeting. Now I'm at my happiest!— Nkupi the Entertainer (@nkupis) November 4, 2018
Thanks to everyone, you liked shared & recomended me 💕🙌🏽
Now I'm inside my dream. I mean look at it 😁🤗@KingMonada4 + @nkupis
This is just the beginning of something great!@CapricornFM #MalwedheChallenge pic.twitter.com/g44pgIX8Q7
Lyrics & translation for King Monada - Malwedhe #Malwedhechallenge pic.twitter.com/jRTkDsPAGe— Fanelo Naylo Malatji (@MR_NAYLO) November 5, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
Mahumapelo denies being part of alleged secret meeting to oust Ramaphosa
-
Images, security around prisoner living in luxury being investigated
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?
-
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'
-
Sitole calls for speedy arrest of 4 men who shot, killed Limpopo cop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.