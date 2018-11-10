RTMC warns public not to do #MalwedheChallenge while driving

Videos have been making the rounds on social media with people posting themselves dancing to the song by pretending to be fainting in classrooms, some even while driving.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are in a frenzy doing the #MalwedheChallenge taken from a song by a Limpopo-based musician King Monada.

Now, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has issued a warning asking people not to do the challenge while driving as it poses risks to road users.

Well we did end up meeting. Now I'm at my happiest!

Thanks to everyone, you liked shared & recomended me 💕🙌🏽

Now I'm inside my dream. I mean look at it 😁🤗@KingMonada4 + @nkupis

This is just the beginning of something great!@CapricornFM #MalwedheChallenge pic.twitter.com/g44pgIX8Q7 — Nkupi the Entertainer (@nkupis) November 4, 2018