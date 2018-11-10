Probe into alleged racism at Krugersdorp police unit underway
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says an investigation into allegations of racism at the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Krugersdorp is underway.
It's understood black officers are claiming that they've been treated unfairly based on the colour of their skin.
These allegations include instances of white colleagues locking a bathroom to ensure it isn't used by black staff members.
Nkosi-Malobane says she's taking these claims seriously.
“To those staff members who made the allegations, none of them are going to be victimised for raising their voice against ill-treatment. But, also for the sake of everyone we will publish the findings by the department.”
