Msimanga ‘positive’ DA will do well in Gauteng during 2019 polls
The DA premier candidate was in Alexandra earlier on Saturday for the launch of the DA’s ‘team one Gauteng’ campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he remains positive ahead of the general elections next year following the launch of his campaign for the Gauteng premier candidacy.
Msimanga was in Alexandra earlier on Saturday for the launch of the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s “team one Gauteng” campaign.
#MsimangaForPremier pic.twitter.com/p7X24q5mTb— Bosso Ke Mang (@Itumeleng93_) November 10, 2018
The DA has undergone some drastic changes recently with a handful of resignations including former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.
However, Msimanga says he's looking forward to next year.
“We are very excited about the prospect of how we will do next year. I’m more energised now more than ever to ensure that this campaign really moves in the direction that we want it to move as we go and contest the elections in 2019.”
Earlier this week, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said it plans to add at least one million more voters to the voters roll before registration closes in January next year. The commission says currently there are 26 million registered voters on the national voters’ roll.
The IEC says South Africans should come out in their numbers to register on 26 and 27 January next year. This will be the final registration weekend for voters to register to cast their ballots.
Commission electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says voting stations will open nationwide from 8 am to 5 pm. Mamabolo said those who have already registered must use the weekend to confirm and update their addresses.
The elections look set to take place in May next year.
