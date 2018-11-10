Popular Topics
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'

Mineral resources minister and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe took to his Twitter account to encourage all members of the ANC to unite the party and work together.

Always in the spotlight, surrounded by journalists and microphones, outgoing ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe makes his last press briefing on 18 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Always in the spotlight, surrounded by journalists and microphones, outgoing ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe makes his last press briefing on 18 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral resources minister and African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe has spoken out against infighting and factions within the party, saying if this continues, it will destroy the ANC.

Mantashe took to his Twitter account to encourage all members of the ANC to unite the party and work together. This follows a court application by the ANC North West, led by former premier Supra Mahumapelo, being struck off the roll.

Mahumapelo and other disgruntled ANC members were in the South Gauteng High Court yesterday asking the court to declare the NEC decision to disband the provincial leadership invalid and irrational.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, says members should use internal party structures, not courts if they are aggrieved by issues within the party.

"#ANC has gone through a very difficult period in the last 5 years. That was 1 of the worst periods we have gone through in the history of the ANC. #ANCNW is paying the price for that period. There are divisions due to factions. Factions are divisive, destructive & mutate," Mantashe tweeted.

Mabe wouldn’t confirm or deny if Mahumpelo will face disciplinary action.

