Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'

Mineral resources minister and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe took to his Twitter account to encourage all members of the ANC to unite the party and work together.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral resources minister and African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe has spoken out against infighting and factions within the party, saying if this continues, it will destroy the ANC.

Mantashe took to his Twitter account to encourage all members of the ANC to unite the party and work together. This follows a court application by the ANC North West, led by former premier Supra Mahumapelo, being struck off the roll.

Mahumapelo and other disgruntled ANC members were in the South Gauteng High Court yesterday asking the court to declare the NEC decision to disband the provincial leadership invalid and irrational.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, says members should use internal party structures, not courts if they are aggrieved by issues within the party.

"#ANC has gone through a very difficult period in the last 5 years. That was 1 of the worst periods we have gone through in the history of the ANC. #ANCNW is paying the price for that period. There are divisions due to factions. Factions are divisive, destructive & mutate," Mantashe tweeted.

#ANC has gone through a very difficult period in the last 5 years. That was 1 of the worst periods we have gone through in the history of the ANC. #ANCNW is paying the price for that period. There are divisions due to factions. Factions are divisive, destructive & mutate. — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) November 9, 2018

It is a duty of the people, in particular members of the #ANC, to tell us to stop fighting over something that we don't have. If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC #RedFriday #ThumaMina — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) November 9, 2018

We encourage all members of the ANC to unite the ANC & work together. If we don't unite the ANC, we are going to lose the people. The ANC is bigger than all of us. Nobody is bigger that #ANC. We must respect it. If you don't respect it, it will run you over #RedFriday #ThumaMina — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) November 9, 2018

When people fight & take each other to court because of the desire to be in power, means something has gone wrong. That is a function of #ANC that is no longer in the trenches of the struggle. Ours is to help people to understand that ANC is not about material benefits #RedFriday — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) November 9, 2018

Mabe wouldn’t confirm or deny if Mahumpelo will face disciplinary action.