Man shot & wounded in Sandton restaurant robbery
Emergency service officials say he was shot in the abdomen and is recovering in hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot at a Sandton restaurant in an alleged robbery in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Netcare911's Shawn Herbst said: "Shortly after 2am on Saturday morning, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at an eatery in Oxford Street, Sandton.
"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen in an alleged robbery. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic."
Police could not be reached for comment.
