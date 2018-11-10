Mahumapelo vows to take fight against ANC NEC to general council

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says there are factions in the ANC NEC which has political scores to settle and that they don’t want unity and renewal.

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has vowed to take his fight against the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) to the party’s next general council.

Mahumapelo and other disgruntled ANC members were in the South Gauteng High Court yesterday asking the court to declare the NEC decision to disband the provincial leadership invalid and irrational.

Their application was struck off the roll for lack of urgency, with the judge accusing him and the other members of abusing court processes.

The leadership structure was dissolved earlier this year, with the NEC arguing that the party was divided in the province and its structures were dysfunctional.

Mahumapelo says he is not concerned by the court’s ruling.

“This matter will not die. We take it to the next National General Council and the next national conference of the ANC, he says.

He says there are factions in the ANC NEC which has political scores to settle and that they don’t want unity and renewal.

“They hibernate within the African National Congress NEC to get at other members because they did not support them at the conference.”