Mahumapelo vows to take fight against ANC NEC to general council
Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says there are factions in the ANC NEC which has political scores to settle and that they don’t want unity and renewal.
JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has vowed to take his fight against the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) to the party’s next general council.
Mahumapelo and other disgruntled ANC members were in the South Gauteng High Court yesterday asking the court to declare the NEC decision to disband the provincial leadership invalid and irrational.
Their application was struck off the roll for lack of urgency, with the judge accusing him and the other members of abusing court processes.
The leadership structure was dissolved earlier this year, with the NEC arguing that the party was divided in the province and its structures were dysfunctional.
Mahumapelo says he is not concerned by the court’s ruling.
“This matter will not die. We take it to the next National General Council and the next national conference of the ANC, he says.
He says there are factions in the ANC NEC which has political scores to settle and that they don’t want unity and renewal.
“They hibernate within the African National Congress NEC to get at other members because they did not support them at the conference.”
Popular in Politics
-
DA welcomes High Court rejection of Zuma's personal costs order appeal
-
DA: Zuma costs order must serve as lesson against abusing state coffers
-
City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against Msimanga
-
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs order
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruin
-
PEC court case involving Supra Mahumapelo struck off the roll
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.