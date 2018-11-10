Mahumapelo denies being part of alleged secret meeting to oust Ramaphosa

Supra Mahumapelo says he will now abide by the national executive committee resolution that banned secret meetings amongst its leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he met with former president Jacob Zuma in Durban a few months ago, to explain why he had decided to resign as premier.

Mahumapelo was among African National Congress (ANC) members including Secretary General Ace Magashule who attended a meeting with the former president at a Durban hotel.

He has denied that the gathering was a secret plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

Mahumapelo says there was never a secret meeting he was part of.

“There was no secret meeting at all. There was no plot at all.

“I requested a meeting with President Zuma to go and brief him about my three reasons why I have decided to exit early from the position where he deployed me as premier on behalf of the African National Congress.”

