[LISTEN] Legendary Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu turns 83

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary South African artist Dr Esther Mahlangu turns 83 on 11 November.

Recently, local tea brand Freshpak has branded their boxes of teabags with artwork from the world-renowned artist, a self-declared lover of tea, in her honour.

Radio 702's Weekend Breakfast host Phemelo Motene chats to the ad company behind the branding campaign, as well as Mahlangu herself to catch up on what she's been up to lately, how she feels about Freshpak's campaign and to send her birthday wishes.

