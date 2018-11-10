KZN man arrested for murder, sexual assault of stepdaughter (2)
It's understood the suspect assaulted the toddler to death after she soiled herself, but he claimed she stopped breathing.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested for the murder and sexual assault of his two-year-old stepdaughter.
During the autopsy signs that the toddler had been sexually assaulted were discovered.
The police's Thembeka Mbhele said: “A case of murder was opened and police worked around the clock to ensure that the case is solved. The suspect was arrested just a month later and he’ll be appearing at the Hlabisa Magistrates Court on Monday.”
