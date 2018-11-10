Kenya cry foul over Africa Women Nations Cup 'injustice'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Kenya cry foul over Africa Women Nations Cup 'injustice'

Kenya did not qualify for the competition but was included after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last month suspended Equatorial Guinea for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying matches in June.

Kenyan national women's soccer coach David Ouma. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter.
Kenyan national women's soccer coach David Ouma. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter.
2 hours ago

NAIROBI - Kenya's football federation (FKF) on Thursday lashed out after their women's football team lost out on competing at the Africa Women Cup of Nations after suspended Equatorial Guinea was reinstated.

Kenya did not qualify for the competition but was included after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last month suspended Equatorial Guinea for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying matches in June.

The decision was overturned on appeal Wednesday.

"We are profoundly astonished by the Appeal Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to reinstate Equatorial Guinea women's football team to the 2018 Africa women Cup of Nations, only ten days before the start of the tournament," said Barry Otieno, a spokesman for the FKF on Thursday.

"We feel the decision is not only a great injustice to the Kenyan women's football team, the Harambee Starlets, but to millions of Kenyans, the Kenyan government and the national federation, which has since dedicated enormous resources in preparation for the 2018 AWCON."

The competition will be played in Ghana from 17 November to 1 December 1

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA