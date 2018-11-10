Kenya cry foul over Africa Women Nations Cup 'injustice'

-
Rohde, Pieters, Cornelius convictions victory in addressing GBV, says NGOLocal
-
RTMC warns public not to do #MalwedheChallenge while drivingLocal
-
Anti-child abuse group 'disgusted' by delays in Ian Venter sentencingLocal
-
Sadtu shocked at Nozipho Mthembu's forced resignation from Rustenburg Girls'Local
-
Images, security around prisoner living in luxury being investigatedLocal
-
Mahumapelo denies being part of alleged secret meeting to oust RamaphosaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Rohde, Pieters, Cornelius convictions victory in addressing GBV, says NGOLocal
-
RTMC warns public not to do #MalwedheChallenge while drivingLocal
-
Anti-child abuse group 'disgusted' by delays in Ian Venter sentencingLocal
-
Sadtu shocked at Nozipho Mthembu's forced resignation from Rustenburg Girls'Local
-
Images, security around prisoner living in luxury being investigatedLocal
-
Mahumapelo denies being part of alleged secret meeting to oust RamaphosaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Raheem Sterling commits to Man City with 2023 dealSport
-
Springboks eager to fix execution problems in tough French TestSport
-
Moeen bowls England to big win over Sri LankaSport
-
Swiss attorney general suspends prosecutor in Fifa probeSport
-
Mosimane: Pressure is on Pirates to beat usSport
-
Australia level series with nail-biting win in AdelaideSport
Popular Topics
-
SA legends Mahotella Queens, Shwi Nom'tekhala in #FillUpMosesMabhida line-upLifestyle
-
Powerball results: 9 November 2018Lifestyle
-
SA ‘selfie’ movie explores apartheid’s legacyLifestyle
-
‘Fantastic Beasts’ casts its spell over ParisLifestyle
-
Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill settle copyright lawsuitLifestyle
-
Eva Longoria wants to join Spice Girls on tourLifestyle
-
Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love againLifestyle
-
Hawking auction raises astronomical sumLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting showsLifestyle
-
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'Politics
-
Turn to internal party structures, not courts - ANC appeals to membersPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?Local
-
Mahumapelo vows to take fight against ANC NEC to general councilPolitics
-
DA: Zuma costs order must serve as lesson against abusing state coffersPolitics
-
City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against MsimangaLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
-
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
-
[OPINION] Hang in there SAAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of DonaldOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA investigates sterilising mosquitoes in anti-malaria driveOpinion
-
[OPINION] Can the centre hold, or will South Africa get its own Bolsonaro?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Sasol to reverse provision over tax disputeBusiness
-
Discovery to raise R1.8bn in new share issueBusiness
-
Gold Fields third-quarter production fallsBusiness
-
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearingLocal
-
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economyBusiness
-
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profitsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
Kenya cry foul over Africa Women Nations Cup 'injustice'
Kenya did not qualify for the competition but was included after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last month suspended Equatorial Guinea for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying matches in June.
NAIROBI - Kenya's football federation (FKF) on Thursday lashed out after their women's football team lost out on competing at the Africa Women Cup of Nations after suspended Equatorial Guinea was reinstated.
Kenya did not qualify for the competition but was included after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last month suspended Equatorial Guinea for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying matches in June.
The decision was overturned on appeal Wednesday.
"We are profoundly astonished by the Appeal Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to reinstate Equatorial Guinea women's football team to the 2018 Africa women Cup of Nations, only ten days before the start of the tournament," said Barry Otieno, a spokesman for the FKF on Thursday.
"We feel the decision is not only a great injustice to the Kenyan women's football team, the Harambee Starlets, but to millions of Kenyans, the Kenyan government and the national federation, which has since dedicated enormous resources in preparation for the 2018 AWCON."
The competition will be played in Ghana from 17 November to 1 December 1
Timeline
Popular in Sport
-
Springboks eager to fix execution problems in tough French Test15 hours ago
-
Mosimane: Pressure is on Pirates to beat us18 hours ago
-
Raheem Sterling commits to Man City with 2023 deal14 hours ago
-
Benni McCarthy slams 'disrespectful' Bongani Zungu over tweets3 days ago
-
Moeen bowls England to big win over Sri Lanka17 hours ago
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos24 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.