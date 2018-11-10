Kendall Jenner given five-year restraining order against alleged stalker

John Ford was arrested last month after he was found sitting outside the home of the 22-year-old model for the second time in a week.

LONDON - Kendall Jenner has been awarded a five-year restraining order against her alleged stalker after he trespassed on her property twice in a week.

John Ford was arrested last month after he was found sitting outside the home of the 22-year-old model for the second time in a week, and after Jenner was originally given a temporary document ordering Ford to stay 100 yards away from her and her home at all times, E! News has now reported that a more permanent order has been put in place.

Ford now has to remain the agreed distance away from Jenner for five years, in a restraining order which also prevents him from having any direct or indirect contact with her.

Ford's arrest on 16 October came after another incident the week previous, in which he scaled the mountainside at the back of the gated complex where Jenner lives - where there is no security - and was spotted by Jenner's team sitting in her backyard by her pool.

Police were called at the time but Ford had gone by the time they arrived, and so no arrest was made until he was spotted once again on Jenner's front porch on Tuesday.

Following his arrest, 37-year-old Ford was being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but after a psychiatrist deemed him to be mentally stable the following day, he was released.

However, on the morning of 18 October, just hours after he was released, the LAPD then swooped in to arrest Ford once again, booking him for criminal trespass and violating a restraining order.

Prior to being arrested at Jenner's home, Ford was arrested in September for breaking into a gated community which has been home to the likes of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Britney Spears, Slash, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, and Charlie Sheen.