Images, security around prisoner living in luxury being investigated
Photos of Lindray Khakhu, convicted for killing Luke Tibbets in Westbury four years ago, emerged in newspapers last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says there are a number of factors that need to be looked at, as it investigates pictures of an inmate living in luxury at the Sun City prison.
Khakhu is seen wearing designer clothes and accessories in a personalised cell.
It’s alleged that he has access to a cell phone and is running a drug ring.
Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabako Nxumalo says a preliminary report has been completed.
“It has to be a full-scale investigation looking at items that are seen in the images, the security and the management of the unit where the inmate is kept. We are hoping that we will complete it as a matter of urgency.”
