'I’ve been building houses for 25 years, and I’m still living in a shack'Local
Indonesia calls off the search for Lion Air crash victimsWorld
Cash-in-transit van, car go up in flames as 10 robbers make off with moneyLocal
SA tweeps flood Mboweni with questions, comments on economy for upcoming Q&ALocal
Melbourne mourns Italian corner cafe owner killed in terror attackWorld
Ex-cop to appear in court for helping rape & murder suspect escape custodyLocal
Raheem Sterling commits to Man City with 2023 dealSport
Springboks eager to fix execution problems in tough French TestSport
Moeen bowls England to big win over Sri LankaSport
Swiss attorney general suspends prosecutor in Fifa probeSport
Mosimane: Pressure is on Pirates to beat usSport
Australia level series with nail-biting win in AdelaideSport
SA legends Mahotella Queens, Shwi Nom'tekhala in #FillUpMosesMabhida line-upLifestyle
Powerball results: 9 November 2018Lifestyle
SA ‘selfie’ movie explores apartheid’s legacyLifestyle
‘Fantastic Beasts’ casts its spell over ParisLifestyle
Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill settle copyright lawsuitLifestyle
Eva Longoria wants to join Spice Girls on tourLifestyle
Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love againLifestyle
Hawking auction raises astronomical sumLifestyle
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting showsLifestyle
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'Politics
Turn to internal party structures, not courts - ANC appeals to membersPolitics
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?Local
Mahumapelo vows to take fight against ANC NEC to general councilPolitics
DA: Zuma costs order must serve as lesson against abusing state coffersPolitics
City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against MsimangaLocal
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
[OPINION] Hang in there SAAOpinion
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of DonaldOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA investigates sterilising mosquitoes in anti-malaria driveOpinion
[OPINION] Can the centre hold, or will South Africa get its own Bolsonaro?Opinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Sasol to reverse provision over tax disputeBusiness
Discovery to raise R1.8bn in new share issueBusiness
Gold Fields third-quarter production fallsBusiness
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearingLocal
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economyBusiness
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profitsBusiness
'I’ve been building houses for 25 years, and I’m still living in a shack'
Brandon Staton's most recent interactions is with a man who says he used to be a criminal in the days of apartheid but left his life of crime to become a businessman at the dawn of democracy.
JOHANNESBURG - A black South African builder and businessman has related to the Humans of New York blog how, despite his efforts over a quarter of a century, he is still living from hand-to-mouth.
Humans of New York is currently in Johannesburg, going around various undisclosed locations, chatting to ordinary South Africans.
One of the blog owner, Brandon Staton's most recent interactions is with a man (names of people are rarely revealed on the blog) who says he used to be a criminal in the days of apartheid but left his life of crime to become a businessman at the dawn of democracy.
However, despite trying to make an honest living, his business is hardly making any money as government only gives opportunities to a select few.
"I grew up thinking that it was a good thing to rob the white man. Everyone fought injustice in their own way, the man says.
"I did everything I was supposed to do. I’ve worked in construction for the past twenty-five years. I started my own company. I followed all the procedures. But nothing has come of it.
"The government always talks about empowerment. They make a big show of letting small businesses compete for contracts. But the jobs always get awarded to the same few people. If the government gave me work, it would empower me.
"... I’ve been building houses for twenty-five years, and I’m still living in a shack."
