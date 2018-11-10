Huddersfield and West Ham battle to lively 1-1 draw

The result left Huddersfield in 19th position on seven points from 12 games, one behind Cardiff City and 17th-placed Crystal Palace.

LONDON - Huddersfield Town missed a chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by West Ham United in an entertaining clash on Saturday.

The result left Huddersfield in 19th position on seven points from 12 games, one behind Cardiff City and 17th-placed Crystal Palace, who were at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the day’s 1730 GMT fixture.

Alex Pritchard gave Huddersfield a sixth-minute lead with a scuffed shot from 16 metres which somehow trickled past West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski before Felipe Anderson levelled with an opportunist 74th-minute goal.

The match got off to a flying start as Fabianski kept out a Steve Mounie header and Marko Arnautovic missed a gilt-edged chance at the other end before Pritchard took advantage of a defensive error to delight the home fans.

West Ham were fortunate not to fall two goals behind in the first half as Philip Billing’s swerving cross-turned-shot came off the inside of the post and Mounie forced another good save from the busy Fabianski.

West Ham dominated after the break and almost turned the match on its head after the equaliser, when Issa Diop saw his thumping header cleared off the line by Aaron Mooy.