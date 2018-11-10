Popular Topics
'Germany, France, Britain, US and Saudi Arabia listened to Khashoggi tapes'

Turkish sources have said previously that authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the murder.

FILE: Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to 'The Washington Post', who vanished on 2 October 2018 during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Picture: AFP
43 minutes ago

ISTANBUL - Turkey has given recordings on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, France, and Britain, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Turkish sources have said previously that authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the murder.

Speaking ahead of his departure for France to attend commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia knows the killer of Jamal Khashoggi is among a group of 15 people who arrived in Turkey one day ahead of the 2 October killing.

