Family, friends pay tribute to Pete Mihalik
Mihalik was assassinated two weeks ago in front of his children's school in Green Point.
CAPE TOWN - Slain defense advocate Pete Mihalik has been laid to rest in Cape Town.
Mihalik was assassinated two weeks ago in front of his children's school in Green Point.
His son was wounded, but his teenage daughter managed to escape as the shooter opened fire.
Heave police presence (and private security around the corner) outside the church where the funeral of #PeteMihalik is taking place. Media not allowed to do any recordings inside, so no pictures or videos. MM pic.twitter.com/MIWqJb6r8T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2018
A police nyala and another SAPS vehicle are standing outside St Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Town, while a private security vehicle is parked around the corner.
At least a dozen private security guards are inside, and others are at the church’s entrance.
The media has been asked not to take pictures and videos, or make any other recordings inside.
Judge Siraj Desai is also here. MM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2018
Several of Mihalik’s high-profile clients from the underworld were at the funeral, including Colin Booysen and Ralph Stanfield.
Stanfield was one of the pallbearers who carried the coffin into and out of the church.
During a short tribute, Cassidy Mihalik said her father may have had a selfish and arrogant facade, but he was one of the most generous people she knew.
Popular in Local
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
Cash-in-transit van, car go up in flames as 10 robbers make off with money
-
RTMC warns public not to do #MalwedheChallenge while driving
-
'I’ve been building houses for 25 years, and I’m still living in a shack'
-
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'
-
Mahumapelo denies being part of alleged secret meeting to oust Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.