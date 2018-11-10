Family, friends pay tribute to Pete Mihalik

Mihalik was assassinated two weeks ago in front of his children's school in Green Point.

CAPE TOWN - Slain defense advocate Pete Mihalik has been laid to rest in Cape Town.

Mihalik was assassinated two weeks ago in front of his children's school in Green Point.

His son was wounded, but his teenage daughter managed to escape as the shooter opened fire.

Heave police presence (and private security around the corner) outside the church where the funeral of #PeteMihalik is taking place. Media not allowed to do any recordings inside, so no pictures or videos. MM pic.twitter.com/MIWqJb6r8T — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2018

A police nyala and another SAPS vehicle are standing outside St Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Town, while a private security vehicle is parked around the corner.

At least a dozen private security guards are inside, and others are at the church’s entrance.

The media has been asked not to take pictures and videos, or make any other recordings inside.

Judge Siraj Desai is also here. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2018

Several of Mihalik’s high-profile clients from the underworld were at the funeral, including Colin Booysen and Ralph Stanfield.

Stanfield was one of the pallbearers who carried the coffin into and out of the church.

During a short tribute, Cassidy Mihalik said her father may have had a selfish and arrogant facade, but he was one of the most generous people she knew.