Family, friends pay tribute to Pete Mihalik

Mihalik was assassinated two weeks ago in front of his children's school in Green Point.

Slain defense advocate Pete Mihalik was laid to rest in Cape Town on 10 November 2018.Mihalik was assassinated two weeks ago in front of his children's school in Green Point. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Slain defense advocate Pete Mihalik was laid to rest in Cape Town on 10 November 2018.Mihalik was assassinated two weeks ago in front of his children's school in Green Point. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Slain defense advocate Pete Mihalik has been laid to rest in Cape Town.

Mihalik was assassinated two weeks ago in front of his children's school in Green Point.

His son was wounded, but his teenage daughter managed to escape as the shooter opened fire.

A police nyala and another SAPS vehicle are standing outside St Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Town, while a private security vehicle is parked around the corner.

At least a dozen private security guards are inside, and others are at the church’s entrance.

The media has been asked not to take pictures and videos, or make any other recordings inside.

Several of Mihalik’s high-profile clients from the underworld were at the funeral, including Colin Booysen and Ralph Stanfield.

Stanfield was one of the pallbearers who carried the coffin into and out of the church.

During a short tribute, Cassidy Mihalik said her father may have had a selfish and arrogant facade, but he was one of the most generous people she knew.

