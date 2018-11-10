Popular Topics
Ex-cop to appear in court for helping rape & murder suspect escape custody

The suspect was allegedly a friend to the former police member, who was working at Wolmaransstad.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 38-year-old former police constable will appear on Monday in Wolmaransstad Magistrates' Court, Potchefstroom for allegedly aiding a suspect to escape from lawful custody.

The ex-cop was arrested by Provincial Organised crime unit on Friday, 9 November 2018.

On 17 August 2018 the suspect, Johannes Batsibile, was arrested by Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) Wolmaranstad, after being linked to 28 cases of alleged rape and a murder.

The suspect was allegedly a friend to the former police member, who was working at Wolmaransstad.

Provincial Organised Crime Unit re-arrested Batsibile.

During police investigations, it was discovered that the former police member allegedly assisted Batsibile to escape.

After the investigation was finalised, the docket was taken to the Senior Public Prosecutor in Klerksdorp for decision and the former police member was then arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane congratulated the investigation team for the arrest made; "The police will continue to work hard to achieve the successful prosecution of offenders and get rid of corrupt police officials."

