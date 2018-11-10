[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?

Radio 702 | Lecturer of Politics at the Tshwane University of Technology, Levy Ndou says it becomes problematic when a minister gives contradicting statements.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's leaked statement to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has the EFF questioning whether the minister lied before Parliament about meeting the Guptas.

Gordhan is quoted telling Parliament that he had never met the controversial Gupta family in their Saxonwold home‚ but had encountered members of the family at public events.

But the leaked statement allegedly mentions one meeting Ghordan was invited to with Zuma and the Guptas between 2009 and 2014 in Pretoria.

"Lying in Parliament, especially by ministers, people that are given huge responsibility that deals with matters of trust, would then become a very serious violation. This is something that cannot go well to the general members of the public."

