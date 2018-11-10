Popular Topics
Denel: Appointing new CEO and CFO will help rebuild company

The state arms manufacturer fired its CFO Odwa Mhlwana yesterday after being found guilty for misconduct during a disciplinary hearing.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Denel says it has begun a process to recruit a permanent chief financial officer (CFO).

The state arms manufacturer fired its CFO Odwa Mhlwana yesterday after being found guilty for misconduct during a disciplinary hearing.

Former ArcelorMittal South Africa CEO Wim de Klerk has taken over the reins until a permanent replacement is found.

The organisation has also made a recommendation to hire a new CEO after Zwelakhe Ntshepe resigned earlier this year.

“There is going to be an announcement about the new CEO. Another CFO will be appointed in due course and it’s going to be those steps that will take us towards rebuilding this company,” Denel's spokesperon Vuyelwa Qinga says.

