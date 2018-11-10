Popular Topics
Death toll from Mogadishu bombings jumps to over 40

Friday's attack was the latest in a wave of bombings by Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed Somali government for over a decade.

People gather at the scene of twin car bombs that exploded within moments of each other in the Somali capital Mogadishu on 9 November 2018. Picture: AFP
People gather at the scene of twin car bombs that exploded within moments of each other in the Somali capital Mogadishu on 9 November 2018. Picture: AFP
59 minutes ago

MOGADISHU - The death toll from a series of car bombings near a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu has jumped to at least 41, police said on Saturday.

Friday's attack was the latest in a wave of bombings by Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed Somali government for over a decade.

Twin car bombs exploded within moments of each other, followed by gunfire and a third blast, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Police official Ibrahim Mohamed said that information received from various hospitals indicated that the number of dead had reached 41, with another 106 wounded.

"Most of these people were civilians and nearly 20 of them died in minibuses that were passing by the road when the blast occurred," he added.

Another security official, Abdirahman Osman, told AFP that nearly 50 had been confirmed dead so far, although the final number was not yet known.

Officials on Friday had put the death toll at about 20.

