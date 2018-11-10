Popular Topics
DA: Zuma costs order must serve as lesson against abusing state coffers

The High Court in Pretoria yesterday dismissed Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the costs order made against him following his failed attempt to review the Public Protector’s State of Capture remedial action.

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
5 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the personal costs order against former president Jacob Zuma must serve as a lesson to government officials who want abuse state coffers for their own gain.

The High Court in Pretoria yesterday dismissed Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the costs order made against him following his failed attempt to review the Public Protector’s State of Capture remedial action.

The opposition party was among the respondents who opposed the former president’s application.

A full bench ruled in December last year that Zuma was ill-advised and reckless when he took the report on review.

The DA’s James Selfe says Zuma wasted state funds by initially lodging a review application of the state capture report but at the last-minute withdrawing.

“The personal cost order is a way that the court uses to show its displeasure at frivolous litigation and this is what happened with this particular case.”

Zuma may still approach the Supreme Court of Appeal directly.

