Cash-in-transit van, car go up in flames as 10 robbers make off with money

Police say a 72-hour activation plan has been initiated. One of the security guards of the vehicle was injured.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - One person has been injured following a cash-in-transit heist in Katlehong in the east rand when a large group of gunmen attacked and ambushed one of the cash-carrying vehicles.

The criminals managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo gunfire was exchanged between the robbers and the security guards and the suspects used explosives to get the money.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, three suspects have been slapped with 22 years suspended imprisonment for a failed cash-in-transit heist.

Jongizizwe Diniso, Manini and Sakhumzi Mlandeli tried to steal a money box from a security guard in Khayelitsha, along with his gun in 2008.

The box, however, exploded after being activated, causing the trio to leave the money behind. They were caught and arrested that same day.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase says the trio was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for robbery, seven years for attempted murder and five years for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

All the sentences suspended for five years.