Arrest of suspect for murders of Kagiso siblings welcomed

The suspect in the murder of the pair is believed to be an ex-boyfriend to the mother of the deceased children.

JOHANNESBURG - The arrest of a man suspected of murdering two siblings in Kagiso has been welcomed by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

The suspect in the murder of the pair is believed to be an ex-boyfriend to the mother of the deceased children.

A boy and a girl aged eight and nine went missing in September and were later found dead and buried in shallow graves in Soweto.

The suspect was arrested in Mpumalanga.

Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “We are quite happy about the arrest of the suspect. More importantly, we hope that to a certain extent this will help the family to find closure in the matter. And we wish to also take this opportunity to commend the police officers who were working around the clock to make a breakthrough in this case.”