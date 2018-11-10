Arrest of suspect for murders of Kagiso siblings welcomed
The suspect in the murder of the pair is believed to be an ex-boyfriend to the mother of the deceased children.
JOHANNESBURG - The arrest of a man suspected of murdering two siblings in Kagiso has been welcomed by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.
The suspect in the murder of the pair is believed to be an ex-boyfriend to the mother of the deceased children.
A boy and a girl aged eight and nine went missing in September and were later found dead and buried in shallow graves in Soweto.
The suspect was arrested in Mpumalanga.
Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “We are quite happy about the arrest of the suspect. More importantly, we hope that to a certain extent this will help the family to find closure in the matter. And we wish to also take this opportunity to commend the police officers who were working around the clock to make a breakthrough in this case.”
Popular in Local
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
Man shot & wounded in Sandton restaurant robbery
-
Cash-in-transit van, car go up in flames as 10 robbers make off with money
-
Family, friends pay tribute to Pete Mihalik
-
Probe into alleged racism at Krugersdorp police unit underway
-
RTMC warns public not to do #MalwedheChallenge while driving
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.