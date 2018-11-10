Anti-child abuse group 'disgusted' by delays in Ian Venter sentencing

The George Regional Court postponed proceedings to next year after dentist Ian Venter appeared on charges of sexual assault.

CAPE TOWN - An anti-child abuse group has voiced its frustration at yet another setback in sentencing proceedings against a George man who is convicted of sexually abusing a minor.

The George Regional Court postponed proceedings to next year after dentist Ian Venter appeared on charges of sexual assault.

Venter molested a 13-year-old boy at his Herald’s Bay home three years ago.

The previous year, Venter was placed under house arrest for molesting a 15-year-old boy.

The Women and Men Against Children Abuse's Joanne Barrett says the constant delays are outrageous and that the group is disgusted by the length of court cases involving child sexual abuse.

“The delays are totally unacceptable for the victims and their families.”