Anti-child abuse group 'disgusted' by delays in Ian Venter sentencing

RTMC warns public not to do #MalwedheChallenge while drivingLocal
Anti-child abuse group 'disgusted' by delays in Ian Venter sentencingLocal
Sadtu shocked at Nozipho Mthembu's forced resignation from Rustenburg Girls'Local
Images, security around prisoner living in luxury being investigatedLocal
Mahumapelo denies being part of alleged secret meeting to oust RamaphosaLocal
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'Politics
Raheem Sterling commits to Man City with 2023 dealSport
Springboks eager to fix execution problems in tough French TestSport
Moeen bowls England to big win over Sri LankaSport
Swiss attorney general suspends prosecutor in Fifa probeSport
Mosimane: Pressure is on Pirates to beat usSport
Australia level series with nail-biting win in AdelaideSport
Powerball results: 9 November 2018Lifestyle
SA ‘selfie’ movie explores apartheid’s legacyLifestyle
‘Fantastic Beasts’ casts its spell over ParisLifestyle
Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill settle copyright lawsuitLifestyle
Eva Longoria wants to join Spice Girls on tourLifestyle
Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love againLifestyle
Hawking auction raises astronomical sumLifestyle
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting showsLifestyle
Nubian Music Festival to cater for the whole familyLifestyle
Mantashe: 'If we continue with fighting, we will destroy the ANC'Politics
Turn to internal party structures, not courts - ANC appeals to membersPolitics
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?Local
Mahumapelo vows to take fight against ANC NEC to general councilPolitics
DA: Zuma costs order must serve as lesson against abusing state coffersPolitics
City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against MsimangaLocal
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
[OPINION] Hang in there SAAOpinion
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of DonaldOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA investigates sterilising mosquitoes in anti-malaria driveOpinion
[OPINION] Can the centre hold, or will South Africa get its own Bolsonaro?Opinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Sasol to reverse provision over tax disputeBusiness
Discovery to raise R1.8bn in new share issueBusiness
Gold Fields third-quarter production fallsBusiness
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearingLocal
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economyBusiness
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profitsBusiness
Anti-child abuse group 'disgusted' by delays in Ian Venter sentencing
The George Regional Court postponed proceedings to next year after dentist Ian Venter appeared on charges of sexual assault.
CAPE TOWN - An anti-child abuse group has voiced its frustration at yet another setback in sentencing proceedings against a George man who is convicted of sexually abusing a minor.
The George Regional Court postponed proceedings to next year after dentist Ian Venter appeared on charges of sexual assault.
Venter molested a 13-year-old boy at his Herald’s Bay home three years ago.
The previous year, Venter was placed under house arrest for molesting a 15-year-old boy.
The Women and Men Against Children Abuse's Joanne Barrett says the constant delays are outrageous and that the group is disgusted by the length of court cases involving child sexual abuse.
“The delays are totally unacceptable for the victims and their families.”
