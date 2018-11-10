AfriForum: Malema given notice of asset seizures to settle legal fees
Last week, the Pretoria High Court granted an order to recover over R300,000 in legal costs owed to AfriForum.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum says the court's sheriff has delivered a notice to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema to seize some of his belongings to pay up legal fees.
This relates to two court orders against him and his party which AfriForum says they failed to pay up.
In 2017, the group challenged the EFF head in court for what they say was inciting people to grab land. The High Court ruled in favour of AfriForum in March, but the group says since then, Malema has failed to pay the outstanding legal fees.
It's not yet clear what will be seized to settle the debt.
AfriForum's Ian Cameron said: “The notice was delivered to Julius Malema’s office and there was also an inventory set up by the sheriff of items to be seized probably in the coming week.”
