20 people hospitalised in Durban due to salmonella outbreak – reports
The Durban municipality says the source of this bacteria has been traced to a restaurant in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s been reported that 20 people in Durban have been hospitalised due to salmonella poisoning.
The Durban municipality says the source of this bacteria has been traced to a restaurant in the area. It's believed that it originated from a sauce made of raw eggs.
The eThekwini Municipality says it's investigating reports of the salmonela outbreak.
The metro says it's monitoring the situation.
“We can confirm that indeed there are investigations currently underway following an incident that happened at one restaurant where it is suspected that it’s a salmonella outbreak that may have resulted in a couple of people getting ill.”
