Zondo: Leaking statements submitted to inquiry a crime

JOHANNESBURG – Justice Raymond Zondo has warned that leaking statements submitted to the state capture inquiry before witnesses have testified is a criminal offence.

Zondo released a statement on Thursday night after details about Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's sworn affidavit were widely circulated in the media.

Gordhan is only expected to testify before the commission next week.

Justice Zondo says an investigation is underway to determine who is responsible for leaking witnesses' statements.

The latest incident relates to Gordhan and the same thing happened with the statement of former minister Barbara Hogan.

Gordhan and Hogan are both due to testify next week.

Zondo highlights that the regulations governing the commission state that no one is allowed to disseminate or publish any document submitted to the inquiry without written permission.

He goes further to say that anyone who contravenes this provision is guilty of an offence and can be fined or imprisoned.

Zondo has urged the media, commentators, analysts and the public to show respect for the processes of the commission.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)